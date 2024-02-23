La California e i falsi San Marzano

Su The New York Times, Amanda Holpuch illustra il caso di un’accusa di truffa sui pomodori San Marzano.

Una donna californiana che ha denunciato per frode un venditore locale di pomodori pelati che per anni aveva venduto confezioni contenenti pomodori della varietà Roma, ma ultimamente aveva cambiato il confezionamento in modo da riportare l’acronimo S.M.T (interpretabile come San Marzano Tomatoes).

L’azienda rigetta le accuse, sostenendo che:

Simpson Imports sells its canned and boxed tomatoes, as well as tomato sauces and a tomato paste, under its “San Merican Tomatoes” brand, which it said was made with a “proprietary blend of Roma tomatoes.” The company’s products are often recommended by food experts, including writers at The New York Times.