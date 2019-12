La fine del Labour? [EN]

Paul Embery dice la sua sulla sconfitta del Labour, tra limiti della leadership impopolare ed elitaria di Corbyn, i danni del Blairismo liberale e globalista, e il bisogno di recuperare l’elettorato tradizionale della Sinistra.

Working-class voters desire something more than just economic security; they want cultural security too.

They want politicians to respect their way of life, and their sense of place and belonging; to elevate real-world concepts such as work, family and community over nebulous constructs like ‘diversity’, ‘equality’ and ‘inclusivity’.