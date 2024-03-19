Le onde, alcune applicazioni pratiche

Rhett Allain scrive su Wired una panoramica su come funziona la chitarra e, di conseguenza, come funzionano le onde stazionarie (e la serie armonica?).

Una delle grandi conquiste della fisica moderna è, senza dubbio, l’aver sviluppato una descrizione completa delle onde. Dalla luce ai terremoti, le perturbazioni periodiche che si propagano in giro sono dappertutto. Un tipo di esse, le onde sonore, sono centrali per moltissime culture umane, sia per quanto riguarda la loro produzione, sia per quanto riguarda il loro ascolto.

Dopo una corposa introduzione, l’autore poi fa un paio di conticini interessanti utilizzando i parametri di una corda di chitarra:

…it could oscillate at 330 Hz. In terms of musical notes, that’s an E. Let’s also assume that the length of the string is 76.5 centimeters (30 inches). From this string length we can get a wavelength of 1.53 meters. […] What if I want to play a G note, or 391 Hz, on the same string? I can do that by using my finger to push the string down on the fretboard. This effectively changes the length of the string and changes the wavelength. We can do the math and find that with an effective length of 64.6 centimeters (25.4 inches), the wavelength will decrease enough to cause the frequency to increase to 391 Hz.

Naturalmente, nonostante la chitarra sia molto popolare nella musica leggera degli ultimi decenni, non è l’unico strumento musicale interessante da studiare. La creatività umana sul globo terraqueo, nell’inventare strumenti musicali e anche a ricavarne da oggetti prima pensati per altri usi, è vasta, Jennifer Ouelette, per Ars Technica parla del bundegan e del didgeridoo. Il primo è uno strumento indonesiano ricavato da un riparo per la pioggia:

The bundengan originated with Indonesian duck hunters as protection from rain and other adverse conditions while in the field, doubling as a musical instrument to pass the time. It’s a half-dome structure woven out of bamboo splits to form a lattice grid, crisscrossed at the top to form the dome. That dome is then coated with layers of bamboo sheaths held in place with sugar palm fibers. Musicians typically sit cross-legged inside the dome-shaped resonator and pluck the strings and bars to play. The strings produce metallic sounds while the plates inside generate percussive drum-like sounds.

Il secondo, invece, è uno strumento a fiato australiano ricavato da tronchi di eucalipto:

The instrument is constructed from the trunk or large branches of the eucalyptus tree. The trick is to find a live tree with lots of termite activity, such that the trunk has been hollowed out leaving just the living sapwood shell. A suitably hollow trunk is then cut down, cleaned out, the bark removed, the ends trimmed, and the exterior shaped into a long cylinder or cone to produce the final instrument. The longer the instrument, the lower the pitch or key.

Players will vibrate their lips to play the didgeridoo in a manner similar to lip valve instruments like trumpets or trombones, except those use a small mouthpiece attached to the instrument as an interface.

Rimanendo in tema di strumenti a fiato, questi sono un ottimo modo per esplorare la fisicità del suono: le onde sonore infatti sono oscillazioni della pressione locale dell’aria e un apparato chiamato tubo di Rubens è in grado di evidenziarne la propagazione in modo molto chiaro. In questo video della Royal Institution, Anna Ploszajski ne fa una breve dimostrazione, usando una tromba.

Per concludere, in questa puntata della serie The Physics of Music, Ian Johnston, un fisico dell’Università di Sydney, parla degli sviluppi nel panorama musicale e delle possibilità che i compositori si sono ritrovati con l’arrivo dell’elettronica digitale. In fin dei conti, la fisica dei semiconduttori, che ha gettato le basi teoriche per lo sviluppo dei transistor e quindi dell’elettronica digitale contemporanea, è sempre fisica e la musica elettronica è sempre musica.