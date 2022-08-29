La musica e i servizi di streaming [EN]

The New Inquiry parla dei servizi di streaming musicali dando voce a Jaime Brooks, un’artista che ripercorre il viaggio che la musica ha fatto online negli ultimi dieci anni, cercando di capire anche che cosa ci attenda nel futuro.

L’autrice parte dalla “gavetta” fatta agli inizi della sua carriera, mentre per vivere donava plasma: file zip pubblicati tramite Tumblr, blog dedicati a sottoculture musicali, Pitchfork che intercetta il gruppo e lo rilancia, collaborazioni quantomeno bizzarre e per pochi soldi.

Sinché l’ecosistema del file sharing viene smantellato, i cellulari trasformano Internet da spazio marginale a cultura popolare di massa e le major riprendono il controllo del mercato.

Of course, the biggest change in music during the 2010s is the one I haven’t mentioned yet. The one that this column is named after, that defines most people’s relationship with recorded music in the world today. I speak, naturally, of the Streaming Services. […]

I invite you to think of music in these terms with me. It’s worth asking if the streaming services are good for artists, sure. I’m an artist. I appreciate the thought. What I spend a lot of time wondering about is whether or not the streaming services are good for everyone else. What kind of world are they building with our money, and with all the data they are collecting about us whenever we engage with their platform? Could we imagine something better? I hope so.