La sorprendente eleganza dei polli [EN]

In questa galleria sul sito del National Geographic, il fotografo e artista olandese Alex ten Napel scandaglia le fattorie del suo Paese per fotografare polli di ogni tipo, arrivando persino a costruire loro piccoli circuiti o palchi in modo da ritrarli in tutta la loro maestosità.

While each animal has different characteristics, ten Napel has noticed the emergence of some patterns throughout his travels. Roosters, or male chickens, tend to be large, visually striking, and imposing, he says. But it’s the females ten Napel finds himself drawn toward. “I have a heart for the hens. They’re so vulnerable,” he says. “They move me in a way that I want to protect them.”