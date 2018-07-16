Le università statunitensi facilitano le intimidazioni a studenti e professori da parte dell’estrema destra [EN]

Su suggerimento di @Grazia Tassoni.

Un articolo del Pacific Standard racconta che “dopo essere stato accusato di attaccare gli studenti conservatori, Tariq Khan ha subito intimidazioni e minacce di morte”.

This incident is not unique. Perhaps the most prominent example of such far-right harassment involves George Ciccariello-Maher, a former tenured associate professor of politics and global studies at Drexel University. In December, Ciccariello-Maher announced his resignation from Drexel following a yearlong campaign of harassment facilitated by groups like Campus Reform and TPUSA that resulted in the school placing him on administrative leave for “his safety and the safety of Drexel’s community.”