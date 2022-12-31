L’effetto dell’immigrazione sui salari

Noah Smith su Substack afferma che l’immigrazione non abbia impatto sui salari.

L’immigrazione costituisce un forte aumento dell’offerta di lavoro, tale da portare ad una immediata una diminuzione dei salari. Ma in realtà l’immigrazione richiede anche degli investimenti a medio termine: istruzione, sanità, alloggi. Questi effetti per Smith si bilancerebbero.

Quand’anche, talora, ci possa essere un aumento dei posti a bassa specializzazione, e bassa retribuzione, si tratta di un aumento assoluto dei posti di lavoro: la media si abbassa, ma solo perché ci sono più lavoratori a bassa specializzazione, non perché quelli a media o alta siano diminuiti o ne siano diminuiti i salari.

A positive labor supply shock pushes wages down. A positive labor demand shock pushes up wages. Maybe one of those effects is a little bigger; maybe the other. But they’re going to mostly cancel out.

And to see why this is true, just think about babies. Each new generation is bigger than the one that came before it. If those young people were just a labor supply increase, then as population went up, wages would go down. But obviously that’s not what happens, because young people also buy stuff, which pushes up labor demand, which pushes wages back up.

Immigrants are just babies from elsewhere.