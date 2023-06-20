D. W. Lafferty traccia su Wherepeteris la storia di LifeSiteNews, un sito cattolico pro-life diventato negli ultimi anni uno dei principali diffusori del negazionismo su Covid, QAnon e teorie complottiste e apocalittiche.

As a Canadian Catholic I’m sorry to say that LifeSiteNews is at least in part our fault. Although their reach is now international, they are at root the product of the dysfunctional Canadian pro-life movement. […]

Practical efforts to make a real difference in the world by helping to protect unborn life would effectively be replaced by apocalyptic fantasies, dualistic thinking, and tactics that are meant to provoke antagonism. Such a movement would only function for the benefit of its adherents, rather than the benefit of the unborn.