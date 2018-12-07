Morte di un missionario [EN]

a cura di uqbal

il 17 novembre scorso, un giovane missionario è stato ucciso dalla tribù che vive sull’isola di North Sentinel, parte dell’arcipelago delle Andamane, nell’Oceano Indiano.

Un articolo del NYT spiega chi era John Chau e racconta nel dettaglio i suoi ultimi giorni.

In the past few decades, mission work has soared. The number of American Christian missionaries going overseas has increased to around 130,000 today, from 57,000 in 1970, said Gina A. Zurlo, associate director at the Center for the Study of Global Christianity at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary.

The reasons, scholars say, are the rise of evangelicalism; an increase in the number of independent churches organizing their own missions; and the ease of travel.

After college, Mr. Chau hit the road. He took temporary jobs — soccer coach, wilderness guide, AmeriCorps — so he could hike, mountain climb, kayak and scuba dive, blogging all the way.