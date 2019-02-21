Non c’è nulla di male a votare contro i propri interessi [EN]

A cura di @P.

Gary Younge spiega sul Guardian perché molti elettori britannici hanno votato a favore della brexit motivati non da ragionamenti di interesse economico, bensì da considerazioni valoriali. Younge si chiede come sia possibile, piuttosto, che proprio i benestanti di sinistra non capiscano questo punto, dato che fanno regolarmente la stessa cosa quando votano per partiti che alzano le tasse o applicano politiche redistributive.

The notion that working-class voters approach politics differently is extremely patronising. Indeed it is precisely the kind of attitude that provides fodder to the rightwing culture warriors who rail against the “coastal elites” in the US and “do-gooders”. There really are some liberals who think that they know what’s better for working-class people than working-class people themselves do.