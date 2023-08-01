un sito di notizie, fatto dai commentatori

Euclid. Early commissioning test image – NISP instrument (spectrograph). ESA/Euclid/Euclid Consortium/NASA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – agosto 2023

1 Ago 2023 di Me0 commenti

Le principali notizie di luglio riassunte nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:

28.07 – Rocket Report: Starbase comes alive again; China launches four times

21.07 – Rocket Report: Space Force to pick three; Pythom strikes back

14.07 – Rocket Report: Rocket Lab’s next step in reuse, Blue Origin engine explodes

07.07 – Rocket Report: Big dreams in Sin City; SpaceX and FAA seek to halt lawsuit

… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:

28.07 – UAP Coverup Controversy // NASA’s 2027 Nuclear Rocket // Trillions of Rogue Planets

14.07 – India’s Lunar Mission Launched // JWST Anniversary // Strong ELT Progress

07.07 – Big JWST Discoveries // 63-Day Silence for Ingenuity // Lensing Gravitational Waves

01.07 – Gravitational Waves Background Announced // Planets in The Oort Cloud // Big Starship Update


