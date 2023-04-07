Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – aprile 2023

Le principali notizie di febbraio riassunte in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:
31.03 – Rocket Report: ULA Centaur stage has an ‘anomaly,’ Virgin Orbit funding is dire
24.03 – Rocket Report: German launch company loses backer; Soyuz-5 may be in trouble
10.03 – Rocket Report: Boeing to bid SLS for military launch; Ariane chief says all is well
03.03 – Rocket Report: Rocket Lab may drop helicopter recovery; ULA up for sale?
… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:
31.03 – JWST Reveals Trappist-1 Data // Earth-Sized Rogue Planet // Vulcan Delay
24.03 – iSpace At The Moon // 3D-Printer Rocket // Life Near Rogue Planets
17.03 – Venus Breakthrough // $1B to Deorbit ISS // Strange Moon Spacesuit Reveal
11.03 – China’s Giant Rocket // Dark Big Bang // Next Bright Comet
04.03 – Moon’s Dirty Problem // JWST’s Gravitational Lens // Starlink V2 Mini
