Perseverance tracks on Mars. Friday, 16 December 2022. NASA/JPL-Caltech/Paul Byrne
Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – gennaio 2023

Le principali notizie di dicembre riassunte in italiano da AstronautiNews, in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:

16.12 – Rocket Report: Meet the Blue Origin Space Rangers; methane rocket fails in debut

09.12 – Rocket Report: Starship flight test slips to 2023; first methane launch is imminent

02.12 – Rocket Report: SpaceX launch delayed indefinitely; Virgin Orbit cancels funding round

… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:

23.12 – InSight Officially Dead // Detecting Warp Drives // New SLS Engine

16.12 – Accident on ISS // JWST First Real Deep Field // Space Habitat Goes BANG!

09.12 – Iconic Earthrise By Artemis 1 // Rule-Breaking GRB // SpaceX Launches Starshield

03.12 – Scientists Simulate a Wormhole // NASA’s Moon Infrastructure // China’s Space Station Crew


