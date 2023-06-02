Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – giugno 2023

Le principali notizie di maggio riassunte in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:
26.05 – Rocket Report: Europe has a rocket problem, FAA testing safety of methane
19.05 – Rocket Report: Canada places premium on a spaceport, Lueders heads to Starbase
12.05 – Rocket Report: SpaceX hits success milestone, Vulcan to resume testing
05.05 – Rocket Report: China selling reusable engines; can SpaceX still raise money?
… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:
27.05 – NASA Selected Blue Origin // Galaxies Getting More Impossible // First (Exo)Radiation Belt
19.05 – Can We Fix The Hubble Tension // JUICE’s Happy End // NASA’s Snake Robot
12.05 – First Artificial Gravity Test in 2025 // Uranus Moons’ Oceans // Webb’s Eye of Sauron
06.05 – JUICE in Trouble // Sun-Like Star Devours a Planet // Artificial Gravity Space Station
