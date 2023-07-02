un sito di notizie, fatto dai commentatori

uno schermo che mostra un grafico di una linea frastagliata
Didascalia: Il momento dell'"acquisition of signal" (AOS) di Euclid. Credit ESA.

Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – luglio 2023

2 Lug 2023

Le principali notizie di giugno riassunte in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:

23.06 – Rocket Report: Electron scoops up Virgin launch, ULA flies first 2023 mission

16.06 – Rocket Report: China addresses falling rocket debris, Vulcan launch slipping

02.06 – Rocket Report: SpaceX pushing ahead on Starbase, North Korea launch failure

… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:

24.06 – TRAPPIST-1c by James Webb // Ancient Echo from Sgr A* // Lightning on Jupiter

16.06 – Another Enceladus Breakthrough // Crystallizing White Dwarf // 19-Hour Earth Day

09.06 – James Webb Deep Field // Betelgeuse’s Doing It Again // Starliner Fail

03.06 – Huge Discoveries by James Webb // Fire In Space // Quantum Squeezing


