Lancio della sonda JUICE su un Ariane 5. ESA.
Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – maggio 2023

1 Mag 2023 di Me0 commenti

Le principali notizie di aprile riassunte in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:

28.04 – Rocket Report: Feds assess Starship fallout; Sweden accidentally bombs Norway

21.04 – Rocket Report: Starship RUDs on the way to space; Rocket Lab to reuse engine

14.04 – Rocket Report: SpaceX may lease High Bay 1 in the VAB; China to fight price war

07.04 – Rocket Report: Starship gets a tentative launch date; China tests ocean landing

… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:

29.04 – Failed Moon Landing // More JWST Problems // China’s Huge Moon Plans

21.04 – Starship Launch and Explosion // New Horizons in Danger // Sun Tornado

14.04 – JUICE Launched to Jupiter // AI Helping Astronomy // Terran-1 Is No More

07.04 – Artemis 2 Crew // Ultra-Massive Black Hole // Starship Launch Date


