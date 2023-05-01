Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – maggio 2023

Le principali notizie di aprile riassunte in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:
28.04 – Rocket Report: Feds assess Starship fallout; Sweden accidentally bombs Norway
21.04 – Rocket Report: Starship RUDs on the way to space; Rocket Lab to reuse engine
14.04 – Rocket Report: SpaceX may lease High Bay 1 in the VAB; China to fight price war
07.04 – Rocket Report: Starship gets a tentative launch date; China tests ocean landing
… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:
29.04 – Failed Moon Landing // More JWST Problems // China’s Huge Moon Plans
21.04 – Starship Launch and Explosion // New Horizons in Danger // Sun Tornado
14.04 – JUICE Launched to Jupiter // AI Helping Astronomy // Terran-1 Is No More
07.04 – Artemis 2 Crew // Ultra-Massive Black Hole // Starship Launch Date
