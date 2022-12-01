Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – novembre 2022

Le principali notizie di novembre riassunte in italiano da AstronautiNews, in inglese nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:
18.11 – Long March 6A breaks apart after launch; SLS soars in debut
11.11 – Indian commercial rocket has launch date; Branson must face lawsuit
04.11 – SLS boosters may expire in December; Blue Origin delivers the BE-4s
… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:
26.11 – Asteroid Explodes Over Canada; Artemis I Updates; Very Large Telescope Improvements
19.11 – Artemis 1 Launch; Secret Space Plane Returns; James Webb Protection Plan
11.11 – SLS Hurricanes; James Webb Fixed; Strange Quark Star
05.11 – Worrying Solar Storm Data; Falcon Heavy is Back; Total Lunar Eclipse
