Panama, traffico marittimo congestionato

Un articolo dell’agenzia Bloomberg ripreso dal Financial Post parla dei problemi che sta causando la congestione che si è creata al canale di Panama, con navi costrette ad attendere in rada per parecchi giorni prima di poterlo attraversare. Il blocco crea problemi al trasporto marittimo globale, con la necessità di ripianificare le rotte con conseguenti rincari e ritardi. All’origine del problema vi è la siccità che ha colpito il Centroamerica, che ha costretto l’autorità del canale a limitare il numero dei transiti per non far abbassare troppo il livello del lago Gatún.

“Stolt Tankers has found that the service through the Panama Canal has become increasingly unreliable in recent months,” the company said in an email. “Our customers need reassurance that their cargo will arrive on time to avoid negatively impacting their supply chains, therefore we have been rerouting our ships via the Suez Canal.”

The Panama Canal Authority, which normally handles about 36 ships a day, announced on Oct. 30 that it will gradually reduce the number of vessels to 18 a day by Feb. 1 to conserve water heading into the dry season. Panama had the driest October on record due to a drought caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon, the authority said.