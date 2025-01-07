Perché Musk sta attaccando Keir Starmer sullo scandalo della pedofilia in UK negli anni 2000?

Il Guardian pubblica un articolo per spiegare la storia dello scandalo delle cosiddette gang pakistane che negli anni 2.000 hanno usato violenza sessuale su adolescenti nel Regno Unito, e che è stato resuscitato da Elon Musk per attaccare il Primo ministro Britannico Keir Starmer.

Musk ha attaccato Starmer (e l’ex politico di quegli anni Gordon Brown) accusandoli di aver impedito alle forze di polizia di indagare e incriminare i sospetti per proteggere le etnie cui appartenevano buona parte delle perone poi giudicate colpevoli.

Secondo il giornale

Musk, who … has been described by Nigel Farage as a “free speech absolutist”, has pursued something of a vendetta against Starmer since the start of his premiership in the summer.

The SpaceX founder took a dim view of Starmer’s robust response to the riots that broke out in response to a stabbing attack against young girls in Southport in late July. In the last week, Musk has shared posts claiming people convicted of sharing extreme rightwing material online have been given harsher sentences than perpetrators of the grooming scandal.