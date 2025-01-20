un sito di notizie, fatto dai commentatori

Planet Money: The great Germany land lottery

20 Gen 2025 di Editor0 commenti

Ogni dieci anni, un gruppo di agricoltori tedeschi si riunisce nei terreni agricoli comunali dell’Osing per l’Osingverlosung, un rituale che risale a secoli fa. Ne parla un episodio del podcast Planet Money.

Every ten years, a group of German farmers gather in the communal farm fields of the Osing for the Osingverlosung, a ritual dating back centuries. Osing refers to the area. And verlosung means “lottery,” as in a land lottery. All of the land in this communal land is randomly reassigned to farmers who commit to farming it for the next decade.

Hundreds of years ago, a community in Germany came up with their own, unique solution for how to best allocate scarce resources. For this community, the lottery is a way to try and make the system of land allotment more fair and avoid conflict.


