Reintrodurre i gatti nelle riserve per addestrare le specie protette a temere i predatori [EN]

Su Mongabay Hannah Thomasy, scrittrice scientifica di Seattle interessata alle relazioni uomo-ambiente, pubblica un articolo su un nuovo approccio alla difesa delle specie animali minacciate.

I predatori invasivi, come gatti e volpi, hanno devastato le specie autoctone in tutta l’Australia, portando nel tempo gli ambientalisti a costruire rifugi recintati per proteggerli. I ricercatori stanno scoprendo che, come conseguenza di queste politiche protezionistiche, alcuni animali hanno perso ogni paura non solo dei predatori invasivi, ma anche di quelli nativi.

Per garantire la sopravvivenza ad alcune specie come il bilby maggiore (Macrotis lagotis), infatti, sono state costituite delle riserve su isole prive delle principali minacce alla loro sopravvivenza. Sono però emerse evidenze del fatto che, in queste condizioni, le basi genetiche dei comportamenti di difesa contro i predatori possano essere perse in fretta – nel giro di appena una decina d’anni. Ciò che ha sorpreso gli scienziati è la rapidità con cui questo accade.

So why is this happening so fast?

“We suspect the reason is that it is very costly to be avoiding a predator that doesn’t exist,” Jolly says. On the predator-free island, the quoll population expanded rapidly, resulting in fierce competition for food. In this environment, says Jolly, only the animals willing to throw caution to the wind to obtain food would have survived.

“We suspect that this is happening around Australia in these reserves, where the animals that are willing to forage against their better judgment in a highly risky scenario are actually being [evolutionarily] selected for,” Jolly says. “So, when you have strong selection against wariness and against avoiding predators that don’t exist, these traits will rapidly disappear.”