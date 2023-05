Sei miti sulla campagna anticorruzione del Presidente Xi

Democracies sometimes appear more corrupt because they do not sweep corruption under the carpet but openly discuss it. In authoritarian societies like China, corruption is invariably worse, but it is controlled: the government openly uses it on the one hand, as a political tool to attack and discredit potential rivals, and secretly on the other, to sustain the patronage networks that prop up illegitimate regimes. In this sense, Xi is no better than any other petty tyrant. He just has more resources and a bigger stage.