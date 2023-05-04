Sparate al Papa: il più clamoroso disastro dell’industria videoludica italiana

Un’articolo di Kotaku rivisita uno dei più spettacolari fallimenti dell’industria videoludica italiana: il lancio di Gioventù Ribelle

Nel marzo 2011, l’industria dei videogiochi italiana attraversava una forte crisi. Per rilanciarla, Giorgia Meloni, allora Ministro per le Politiche Giovanili, annunciò un videogioco intitolato Gioventù Ribelle per celebrare il 150° anniversario dell’unificazione italiana. Il gioco fu presentato come un first person shooter in tributo al Risorgimento italiano ed il primo livello disponibile fu ispirato dalla Breccia di Porta Pia, del 1870.

What followed was the Italian gaming industry’s biggest scandal, one that threatened to forever ruin its reputation. Gioventù Ribelle was an unmitigated disaster, a half-baked game running in a development build littered with historical inaccuracies. Its creators pulled it off the internet almost as quickly as it appeared, leaving others in the industry to try and suss out what the hell had just happened. For years, its questionable developmental process remained mysteriously obscured, obfuscated by Carbone and others.

Il gioco si dimostrò un disastro pieno di bug, grafica scadente, meccaniche non funzionanti e asset lasciati inutilizzati. Inoltre, il gioco presentava numerose inesattezze storiche, come armi e accessori non adatti al periodo storico raffigurato. Gioventù Ribelle venne ignominiosamente rimosso dal web a pochi giorni dal lancio, lasciando i giocatori con molti interrogativi sull’intero processo di sviluppo.

User Schaty, in a March 18, 2011 post on the gaming forum Multiplayer, alleged that Gioventù Ribelle was developed by him and seven other students as their final thesis project at IED, the same university where Carbone was himself a professor. “Everything was decided months ago, but they only told us in February,” he wrote. “We only had a few weeks to work on this project, not even time to sleep. While working on the game, we still had to study and prepare for our exams…”

Lo stesso supervisor del progetto, Raoul Carbone, in una lettera del 2011 a difesa del progetto, arrivò a confermare che il gioco era stato sviluppato da degli studenti senza budget e senza alcun tipo di supporto professionale. Ma se così è, perché sul sito ufficale del gioco comparivano sponsorizzazioni che includevano Trenitalia e RAI? Le fonti contattate da Kotaku confermano contributi pubblici al progetto per almeno mezzo milione di euro.

Se il videogame in sé fu un fallimento imbarazzante e non ebbe alcun impatto nel rilancio dell’industria, tuttavia ci furono conseguenze durature. Gran parte dell’industria videoludica italiana cercò immediatamente di dissociarsi quanto più possibile da questo fallimento di proporzioni globali, fino a costituire la sezione italiana dell’IGDA (International Game Developers Association). Tutti i membri, guidati dal presidente Federico Fasce, pubblicarono una lettera aperta prendendo apertamente le distanze dal progetto

“I started receiving phone calls on my personal cell phone from both Carbone and Marco Accordi Rickaards, who had long been his partner and associate, [and who] used to post together on the Playfields forum,” Fasce said. While, initially, the phone calls were diplomatic enough—asking Fasce to simply revise the IGDA’s letter—soon their tone turned ominous and threatening. “They were quite clear that I wasn’t doing myself any favors in making them my enemies. I definitely had some sleepless nights in that period,” he said.

Qualche settimana dopo, Fasce diede le dimissioni dall’IGDA. Oggi vive a Londra, dove continua a fare lo sviluppatore di videogiochi in uno studio.