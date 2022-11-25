Un nuovo modo di finanziare la ricerca: la lotteria

Sul Financial Times, Anjana Ahuja parla di una nuova proposta per modificare radicalmente il finanziamento della ricerca in UK. I titoli accademici più altisonanti ormai inducono ad un bias che porta maggiori finanziamenti (dimenticando che non averne, o averne meno, non dovrebbe pregiudicare la bontà di un’idea).

Star names wield an outsize influence over research, as well as in sport and entertainment. A recent analysis revealed that a research paper written jointly by a Nobel laureate and a novice was rejected by 65 per cent of reviewers when only the novice’s name was made visible as the corresponding author — but by just 23 per cent if the laureate’s name was used instead.

Lo status bias può anche avere conseguenze sulla qualità e originalità della ricerca che viene finanziata: