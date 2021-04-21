Vietare il catcalling non è una buona idea

La questione del catcalling, recentemente ritornata nel dibattito pubblico, non è nuova e a suo tempo Conors Friedersdorf era arrivato alla conclusione, su Atlantic, che il divieto per legge e la criminalizzazione non sono la risposta giusta.

Unfortunately, before even beginning to test the possibilities of non-coercive change, a few activists and writers have begun to endorse the worst possible response to catcalling: enacting laws that would criminalize the behavior. Doing so would result in orders of magnitude more harm than the status quo.