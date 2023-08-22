Più leggero dell’aria, un dirigibile e l’effetto Magnus

Oliver Parken, su The Drive, ci narra la storia della progettazione di un dirigibile, più leggero dell’aria, che aveva preso il via negli anni ottanta del novecento, grazie all’inventore e imprenditore canadese Frederick D. Ferguson e al suo interesse per lo sviluppo e la ricerca su questo tipo di aeromobili. Ferguson era un pronipote di Samuel F. B. Morse, coinventore del telegrafo e del relativo alfabeto. Il progetto riguardava l’LTA 20-1 della Magnus Aerospace Corporation, un dirigibile riempito di elio che sfruttava l’effetto Magnus come metodo di propulsione, fenomeno che viene spiegato sulle pagine di Scienceabc:
The Magnus Effect is a physical phenomenon whereby a spinning object creates a low-pressure zone on one side and a high-pressure zone on the other. This pressure difference causes a force that pushes the object in the direction of the low-pressure zone. The Magnus Effect is named after the German physicist Gustav Magnus, who was the first person to investigate the phenomenon. The Magnus Effect explains the curving motion of a soccer ball when it is struck with a spin, as well as the unpredictable motion of a knuckleball in baseball.
L’idea era di sviluppare un dirigibile che, in termini di potenzialità commerciali, sfruttasse la capacità di decollo e di atterraggio verticale, oltre alla possibilità di portare pesanti carichi. Queste caratteristiche lo avrebbero reso utile in una varietà di contesti: il trasporto di attrezzature pesanti per l’edilizia, la risposta nelle emergenze (trasporto di aiuti o lo spostamento di oggetti pesanti), lo sviluppo delle risorse in aree remote (petrolio, gas e industrie minerarie), l’utilizzo in contesti militari per la fornitura di approvvigionamenti e, non ultima, la deforestazione.
One particular industry the corporation aimed to target was logging. A specific “logging version” of the aerostat, which featured a balloon 28 meters (some 92 feet) in diameter would supposedly be able to carry a payload of 16,000 kilograms (some 35,000 pounds) at zero fuel. The vehicle could be used for roughly 2.5 hours during a typical yarding operation, so the corporation claimed. “In the logging industry, steep terrain, prohibitive road development costs and a short operating season virtually eliminate the feasibility and profitability of harvesting rich forest areas,” the brochure reads. “With the LTA 20-1 [logging version], the entire operation’s flexibility is considerably increased. With heavy-lift aerial logging, fewer roads are required. By targeting their operations towards a particular variety or grade of timber in demand, companies can react quickly to changing market conditions.” Futuristic artwork of LTA 20-1s carrying lumber was also produced by the corporation to underscore this.
Nonostante l’interesse di alcune compagnie straniere la Magnus Aerospace Corporation dopo varie vicissitudini è stata poi sciolta nel 2002, senza arrivare mai a completare il progetto dell’LTA 20-1. Negli ultimi anni c’è stato però un ritorno di interesse per i veicoli più leggeri dell’aria, specialmente per quanto riguarda le loro possibili applicazioni militari.
While LTA 20-1 never made it to full-scale testing, let alone production, in recent years there’s been a revival of interest in lighter-than-air vehicles, especially for military applications. The U.S. and Chinese armed forces, in particular, have explored various high-altitude lighter-than-air projects, often intended as surveillance platforms designed to travel across long distances and for long durations. The Chinese spy balloon — which was shot down by a U.S. Air Force F-22 on February 4 off the coast of South Carolina — underscores this, which featured a large payload apparatus for intelligence gathering. Interest in lighter-than-air craft for communications relay, drone motherships, and even kinetic strikes has increased in recent years, as well.
