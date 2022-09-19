Costruire il futuro digitale [EN]

Dissent Magazine propone una lunga intervista a Ben Tarnoff, autore di Internet for the People: The Fight for Our Digital Future.

Dopo una breve disamina della storia di internet, l’autore distingue due piani, l’infrastruttura fisica di Internet, e le piattaforme che vi poggiano e che costituiscono l’esperienza di internet dell’utente finale. Riguardo alla prima, Tarnoff crede che un modello diverso sia possibile:

Tuttavia, anche con riferimento a piattaforme come Facebook e Google (di cui a volte si chiede lo smembramento, o addirittura la nazionalizzazione) Tarnoff sembra convinto che, più dell’ingresso dello Stato, sia necessaria l’introduzione di un nuovo paradigma:

What I argue in the book is that dominant services like Facebook organize our experience of the internet through particular architectures. And those architectures embody certain imperatives, such as the need to maximize user engagement in order to generate advertising revenue. So we can’t simply put those architectures under different ownership—nationalize them, say—and expect different results. In order to create the possibility of a different internet, of new ways to connect, we have to create new architectures.