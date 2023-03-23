Dal CADC all’AI: 70 anni di evoluzione dell’avionica

Mentre USA e Cina gettano le basi per i rispettivi progetti di caccia di sesta generazione, la DARPA – l’agenzia governativa statunitense per la progettazione di nuove tecnologie militari – segnala i primi progressi dell’ambizioso programma ACE.

The ACE program seeks to increase trust in combat autonomy by using human-machine collaborative dogfighting as its challenge problem. This also serves as an entry point into complex human-machine collaboration. ACE will apply existing artificial intelligence technologies to the dogfight problem in experiments of increasing realism.

ACE creates a hierarchical framework for autonomy in which higher-level cognitive functions (e.g., developing an overall engagement strategy, selecting and prioritizing targets, determining best weapon or effect, etc.) may be performed by a human, while lower-level functions (i.e., details of aircraft maneuver and engagement tactics) is left to the autonomous system.