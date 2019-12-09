È morto a 79 anni l’attore statunitense René Murat Auberjonois. Auberjonois era noto soprattutto per i personaggi di Clayton Runnymede Endicott III nella serie tv Benson, di Odo nella serie Star Trek – Deep Space Nine e di Paul Lewinston in Boston Legal.
Fonte: il Post Cultura
È morto l’attore René Murat Auberjonois, aveva 79 anni
9 Dic 2019 • 0 commenti
