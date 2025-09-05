In un articolo pubblicato sul Guardian dal titolo This is a disaster unfolding in plain sight. Each day Keir Starmer is smoothing Nigel Farage’s path to No 10, Owen Jones sostiene che i laburisti stiano favorendo la crescita del partito di Nigel Farage.

Britain isn’t sleepwalking into catastrophe; it’s charging towards it. Last year, a violent rightwing uprising tore through our streets – an attempted pogrom in which racists tried to burn asylum seekers alive, attacked homes and businesses thought to belong to migrants, petrol-bombed mosques and assaulted people of colour in broad daylight. That disgrace should hang permanently around the necks of the anti-migrant right, a warning of where scapegoating and toxic lies lead.