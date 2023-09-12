Edifici in disuso in Italia

Gerardo Semprebon su Domus va alla scoperta di dieci architetture d’autore italiane lasciate in abbandono.

In the Domus 1066 editorial, Jean Nouvel wrote that architecture, like living beings, is too often irresponsibly abandoned, forgotten, or exploited. For architecture to last, it must be kept alive, so that it can adapt to the new circumstances of the time. Orphans of forward-looking stewardships, sometimes distracted or dormant, these architectures have given a civic look to institutions and powers, hosted symbolic events, and welcomed local populations, marking historical seasons and collective imageries.

Queste realizzazioni ormai in disuso hanno alcune caratteristiche in comune. Appartengono al novecento e sono opere di celebri architetti, sono fortemente connotate e spesso erano destinate a utilizzi straordinari, che sono stati completamente superati dai mutamenti sociali.

Dal razionalismo degli anni trenta al brutalismo degli anni sessanta, queste dieci opere raccontano come la società non sia riuscita a riassorbirle nei suoi cicli vitali. Il mercato ittico di Napoli, la casa del direttore di uno zuccherificio mantovano, una colonia fascista nel ravennate, il foro Boario a Padova sono solo alcune delle tante costruzioni abbandonate che è possibile incontrare un po’ dappertutto in Italia, a volte trasformate in discariche abusive o diventate rifugio per gruppi di persone in difficoltà, oggetto di una riscoperta “archeologica” e assediate dalla vegetazione che le ricopre.

The dream of shaping the society of the future with the infinite expressive possibilities offered by concrete casting has clashed with the bitter discovery of the unexpected and unripe perishability of the material. The causes of the decline also include structural changes in the ways of understanding society and inhabiting space, which vary from the organization of public institutions to the evolution of building standards, from the disenchantment following too risky bets to the inadequacy of the context conditions. The list could extend, ultimately reaching a misplaced faith in the ability to regenerate beyond the initial project, as pre-industrial society has instead repeatedly done over the centuries.