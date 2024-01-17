How Maths can help you win at everything

Marcus Du Santoy, un matematico divulgatore inglese, scrive sul Guardian di come la matematica può aiutare a “vincere” nella vita, o quantomeno a limitare i danni o fare scelte che hanno una buona probabilità di successo, date le circostanze.

L’autore prende in esame alcune situazioni ipotetiche in cui, con uno sforzo di immaginazione, ci si potrebbe trovare nella vita ordinaria e vi applica alcuni topos del ragionamento matematico per suggerire che, anche se alcuni si potrebbero sentire un po’ persi e tentati di lascare le cose al caso, c’è un modo di agire dimostrabilmente più di successo degli altri.

Tra le altre cose, ci sono elementi di calcolo delle probabilità oppure l’applicazione del calcolo differenziale ai problemi di ottimizzazione, oppure elementi di combinatoria: per esempio, un semplice esame delle combinazioni rivela che, tirando due dadi, il valore più probabile è 7:

Humans love playing games. It’s as if the game is a rehearsal for life. But games are really just a way of playing mathematics. And if you understand the maths, it can give you an edge. From Ticket to Ride to backgammon, Risk to Connect-4, maths can give you a strategy to come out on top. For example, in Monopoly you are three times more likely to land on the jail square than anywhere else because there are multiple ways to find yourself being sent to jail. But that isn’t much help because you can’t buy the jail square. But here’s where the maths comes in. What is the most common throw of two dice? It’s 7 because there are six ways to make 7: 6+1, 5+2, 4+3, 3+4, 2+5 and 1+6. A throw of 6 or 8 is also very likely.

Oppure, forse un problema un po’ più rilevante, sia nella vita che nella matematica, degli altri presi in considerazione dall’autore, dopo quanti elementi di un insieme esaminati è “meglio” prendere una decisione. Du Santoy tratta il problema, forse con un inconscio bias personale, facendo l’esempio di dopo quanti partner è “saggio” sposarsi:

For example, if N = 3, then you need to date one person and then pick the next person who beats the first person you dated. Out of the six possible ways these three people can be ordered, 50% of the time this strategy finds you “the one”. This is the best you can do. But as N gets larger, what is the proportion you need to date? It turns out that some nifty mathematics proves that the key to optimising your chances of getting the best prize possible is Euler’s number, the second most popular number in mathematics: e = 2.71828. You need to gather data from N/e of the possible partners to get some idea of what the field looks like. 1/e = 0.37. This represents 37% of all possible dates.

Per chi non conosce esattamente il numero N dei partner papabili che incontrerà nella propria vita, ma aumenta le probabilità che N non sia nell’intervallo [0,1) andando ai concerti e parlottando casualmente di matematica durante le pause, l’eccellente canale Numberphile pubblica una dimostrazione video della professoressa associata dell’Università di Nottingham Ria Symonds del perché la risposta giusta è che sia saggio fermarsi dopo aver esaminato circa il 37% del campione (qui in versione estesa).