Come progettare un edificio che duri 1000 anni [EN]

Brian Potter sul blog Construction Physics si domanda se sia possibile costruire case moderne che possano durare almeno mille anni. Prendendo a esempio edifici antichi come il Pantheon, che sono durati ben piu a lungo, analizza le chance delle costruzioni moderne, sopratutto residenziali, che di solito hanno una durata di vita estremamente inferiore: negli Stati Uniti, la media varia tra i 50 e i 100 anni.

L’approccio più logico sarebbe quello di recuperare le tecniche di costruzione di un tempo, come ad esempio fa Hope for Architecture . Tuttavia la stragrande maggioranza degli edifici costruiti con questa tecnica non è sopravvissuta: in Inghilterra solo 26 edifici datano da prima del 1200, e nessuno ha più di mille anni. Potter propone allora un approccio diverso.

One way to think of a building’s lifespan is that it’s a function of the things that can cause a building to be torn down. The more potential sources of failure there are, and the likelier they are to occur, the shorter a building’s life will be. So to extend our houses’ life out to 1000 years, we need to remove as many potential sources of failure as we can.

We can, roughly, divide potential sources of failure into two categories: