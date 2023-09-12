I moved from Texas to Italy

Business Insider riporta il racconto di un designer che ha deciso di trasferirsi a Venezia dal Texas e non rimpiange la sua scelta:

During the summer of 2021, I took a trip and visited six places that I decided that I could live: Dublin, Cork, and Galway, Ireland. I looked in Rotterdam, Netherlands. I looked in Vienna and Zurich. And then the trip ended here in Venice, and it just was clearly right.

Venice is so much more reasonable in every single way. It’s a walking town. There are boats, but no cars. The buses are boats. I can buy a bus boat pass for a month for 30 euro ($32), and I can go as many times as I want.

In Houston, I was renting a 700-square-foot, one-bedroom, beautiful midcentury-modern gem of a building with a little courtyard and a pool, for about $1,200 a month.