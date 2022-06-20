La fine di AOC? [EN]

Un articolo di Jacobin parla della fine dell’entusiasmo intorno ad Alexandria Ocazio-Cortez da parte della sinistra, e di come AOC sia stata possibilmente cooptata dai Democratici, e, come un tempo temuta, sia passata dal protestare contro all’allearsi con il partito, senza ottenere nulla di utile in cambio.

After a brief stint as front-runner — around the Nevada caucuses’ apex, where Ocasio-Cortez bolstered Spanish-language outreach for the operation that swept the Las Vegas Strip — fortunes flipped once again. Joe Biden won in South Carolina and pretty much never stopped winning. Sanders dropped out within weeks and left much of his young and noisy coalition adrift.

Two years later, the outlook for this new left is still not clear. Thanks to the limits of the human life span, there won’t be a Bernie 2024. And large parts of the post-Bernie vacuum are losing faith in his young successors, thirty-two-year-old Ocasio-Cortez and the progressive members of Congress surrounding her.