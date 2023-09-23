La Francia è il primo importatore dell’UE di “prodotti nucleari russi”

Secondo uno studio del think tank polacco Forum Energii, la Francia ha più che triplicato le sue importazioni di prodotti nucleari industriali russi tra il 2021 e il 2022, diventando così il principale importatore dell’UE, sollevando dubbi sulla capacità dell’Unione europea di disintossicarsi dalle risorse russe.

La notizia è riportata da Euractiv.

In 2022, EU countries imported Russian nuclear industry products, such as nuclear fuel, compounds and parts for reactors, worth €720 million – 22% more than in 2021, according to Eurostat data cited by Forum Energii in an article published on 5 September.

France is now the leading importer of “Russian nuclear industry products”, with €359 million worth of imports in 2022, a jump of more than 250% compared to 2021.