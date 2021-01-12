La prima divisa dell’Unione Europea

L’Agenzia europea che si occupa del controllo delle frontiere, Frontex, ha annunciato che i suoi funzionari avranno per la prima volta un’uniforme.

For the first time, the European Union has its own uniformed service – the European Border and Coast Guard standing corps. And here’s a sneak peak of the uniform they will be wearing to represent the 🇪🇺 at its borders #StandingCorps pic.twitter.com/3bZrsy16t7

— Frontex (@Frontex) January 11, 2021