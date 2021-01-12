stiamo tranquilli…

La prima divisa dell’Unione Europea

La prima divisa dell’Unione Europea

12 Gen 2021 di dot0 commenti

L’Agenzia europea che si occupa del controllo delle frontiere, Frontex, ha annunciato che i suoi funzionari avranno per la prima volta un’uniforme.

Continua a leggere sul Post.

 

Argomenti simili


Commenta qui sotto e segui le linee guida del sito.