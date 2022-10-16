La propaganda di guerra su Twitter

Moss Robeson su Medium parla della NAFO, un gruppo di utenti twitter a sostegno degli sforzi bellici ucraini, dagli inizi fino alla vendita di bombe con messaggi personalizzati e video delle vittime russe, molto popolari negli Stati Uniti.

In recent weeks there has been a flurry of articles celebrating Twitter’s mostly anonymous “internet army” called NAFO, or the North Atlantic Fellas Organization. This “social media movement” of dogmatic pro-Ukraine keyboard warriors with customized Shiba Inu avatars is all about ridiculing, gaslighting, and piling on those labeled by the “fellas” as enemy combatants in their information war with Russia, which many have assumed that NAFO is helping Ukraine to win. But it’s increasingly obvious that is not necessarily the case.