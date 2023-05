La stretta della polizia tedesca sugli attivisti di «Ultima Generazione»

Deutsche Welle riporta che la polizia tedesca ha condotto perquisizioni nelle case degli attivisti per il clima del gruppo ambientalista Last Generation e sequestrato conti correnti collegati all’organizzazione. Sono accusati di aver organizzato una campagna di raccolta fondi per finanziare azioni criminali. Alcuni attivisti sono sospettati di aver organizzato un sabotaggio dell’oleodotto che collega Ingolstadt al porto di Trieste in Italia.

The Bavarian State Criminal Police Office (BLKA) and the Munich General Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that officers had conducted searches of properties in seven states across Germany from 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT/UTC) on Wednesday.

Seven suspects between 22 and 38 years of age are accused of forming or supporting a criminal organization, although officials said no arrests had yet taken place.

Two of the suspects also allegedly planned to sabotage an oil pipeline linking the Bavarian city of Ingolstadt to the port of Trieste in Italy. The pipeline is considered to be a critical piece of infrastructure in Bavaria.

The suspects are accused of collecting at least €1.4 million ($1.5 million) to finance criminal activities.

The police raids took place in the states of Hesse, Hamburg, Saxony-Anhalt, Saxony, Bavaria, Berlin, and Schleswig-Holstein. Some 170 police officers were deployed nationwide for the operation.

The searches, which were accompanied by orders to seize two bank accounts and other assets, were said to be aimed at securing evidence on Last Generation’s membership structure and financing.

The latest inquiry follows an investigation launched last year by prosecutors in Neuruppin, outside Berlin, into actions targeting an oil refinery in eastern Germany.