Le portaerei con ponti in gomma, un vicolo cieco nello sviluppo dell’aeronautica militare

La seconda guerra mondiale stabilì il primato e l’importanza delle portaerei, mentre il successivo sviluppo degli aerei a reazione portò a compiere una serie di sperimentazioni volte a produrre aerei privi di carrello e a cercare di farli atterrare su portaerei con ponti di volo in gomma. Ce ne parla Thomas Newdick sulle pagine di The Drive.

The first generation of jet fighters, and especially those that were intended to operate from carriers, were typically fairly compact and their engines thirsty. Aircraft designers faced a struggle to pack everything — pilot, engine, fuel, armament, etc. — into a small airframe. Deleting the landing gear and related equipment seemed to offer a solution. It would free up internal space and remove one of the key design challenges (where to stow the retracted landing gear) and lighten the aircraft overall, promising better performance.

La sperimentazione del lancio e del recupero di aerei senza ruote era iniziata già prima della fine della guerra nel centro ricerche britannico del Royal Aircraft Establishment (RAE) di Farnborough e parallelamente si cominciava a cercare soluzioni per i ponti delle portaerei.

As Normal Polmar describes in an article for Naval History Magazine, the solution adopted was devised by Maj. F. M. Green and involved a wheelless jet fighter landing and taking off from a flexible rubber ‘carpet’ that was suspended on shock absorbers — made from multiple layers of pressurized fire hose. It was calculated that a carpet 150 feet long by 40 feet wide would be able to support an aircraft weighing 8,000 pounds.>

Nel dicembre del 1947 Eric M. Brown fu il primo pilota a testare questi nuovi ponti in gomma.

By late 1947, the flexible deck system was ready for testing, with a prototype carpet installed at Farnborough. The test pilot for the first landing was the legendary Lt. Cdr. (later Capt.) Eric M. Brown, flying a standard Sea Vampire fighter with the wheels retracted. The first landing, on December 29, 1947, was inauspicious, with Brown experiencing a higher sink rate than anticipated. The pilot increased power to compensate, but the slow engine response left the Sea Vampire striking the ramp at the end of the carpet. The impact locked the arrestor hook shut, damaged the twin tail booms, and jammed the control surfaces. The jet continued to bounce down the carpet before coming off the end to a stop. Brown escaped serious injury.

La sperimentazione andò avanti e in seguito se ne interessò anche la Marina degli Stati Uniti. Il sistema pareva funzionare e garantire una buona sicurezza. Ma i suoi limiti apparvero presto evidenti: la mancanza del carrello rendeva gli aerei inutilizzabili sulle piste normali, erano di difficile movimentazione a causa della mancanza delle ruote che richiedeva l’uso di gru e carrelli, era necessario disporre di piloti molto esperti per poter volare su questi aeroplani e nel contempo gli aerei e le navi diventavano sempre più grandi, rendendo meno necessario recuperare spazio a bordo con l’eliminazione del carrello. Così questo progetto venne abbandonato, mentre si facevano molti progressi in altre direzioni.