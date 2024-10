La tratta schiavista araba

Oltre che attraverso l’Atlantico, nel corso dei secoli schiavi africani furono deportati anche lungo altre rotte commerciali. Un articolo del giornalista kenyota Bob Koigi – parte di una serie di cinque capitoli sull’impatto della schiavitù sulla storia african – parla della tratta praticata dalle società del Medio Oriente.

Over the years, global attention and discussions on slavery have primarily focused on the Trans-Atlantic slave trade, dominated by American and European merchants. However, another equally significant trade has been largely overlooked and, in some cases, treated as a taboo subject, despite its profound impact on Africa, its people and their way of life across generations. The Arab Muslim slave trade, also known as the Trans-Saharan or Eastern slave trade, is recognised as the longest in history, spanning over 1,300 years. It forcibly removed millions of Africans from their homeland, subjecting them to brutal conditions while they laboured in foreign lands.