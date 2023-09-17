La vera storia del Tartan, dalle Highlands alle strade di Tokyo

Una grande mostra al V&A Dundee aperta lo scorso aprile svela la storia e le contraddizioni del tessuto scozzese attraverso abiti Chanel, stampe scultoree di Donald Judd e tessuti shuka dell’Africa orientale. La presenta il sito del National Geographic, in un articolo a firma Karen Gardiner.

Tartan’s story is long and complicated, but the cloth has proved surprisingly adaptable to the changing winds of politics and fashion. From workwear to tourist souvenirs, clans to catwalks, and now a museum show, here’s how tartan has woven its way into Scottish history and where travellers can still witness its timeless appeal.

Comparso per la prima volta agli inizi del terzo secolo d.C., il Tartan era l’abito tradizionale degli highlanders, gli abitanti di lingua gaelica del nord delle Highland scozzesi, utilizzato per la sua praticità e resistenza. Dopo la sconfitta dei giacobiti a Culloden nel 1746, l’abito delle Highlands fu vietato. Nel 1822 re Giorgio IV apparve vestito come un highlander in una visita in Scozia. L’intento era di utilizzare l’abito tradizionale come elemento unificante. Nacque così quella che viene definita “tartanry”, l’uso “kitsch” del tartan per dare un’immagine stereotipata e romantica al paese. La Regina Vittoria con l’acquisto e la decorazione del Castello di Balmoral trasformò definitivamente la Scozia in un luogo di villeggiatura.

It was this commodification of tartan that 1970s youth culture subverted. Punks, including the Vivienne Westwood-styled Sex Pistols, wore tartan “as a finger up to the establishment,” says Maxwell, “very much recognising its political power.” Tartan, she says, “is always worn to be seen and to be heard—it’s a loud pattern.”

Il tartan sta vivendo una nuova stagione anche fuori dai confini scozzesi: sulle passerelle della moda e nelle strade giapponesi, dove pare spopolare, il tartan non è più solamente espressione dell’identità scozzese.

“As much as it is about celebrating Scotland and Scottish identity, it’s really a global take on [tartan],” says Maxwell of the V&A’s exhibition, which highlights everything from French couture designers’ frequent use of tartan to tartan-patterned Indian madras fabrics. The exhibition, she says is “decentralising the narrative of tartan. It’s now a global textile.”

Giorgia Olivieri su Vanity Fair ripercorre il legame tra la famiglia reale inglese e il tartan e la BBC un paio di anni fa raccontava la storia del tartan in un bell’articolo di Norman Miller intitolato Tartan: The misunderstood icon of ‘Scottishness’.