L’abbonamento di The Space per andare al cinema tutte le volte che si vuole

7 Giu 2018 di hookii0 commenti

Si chiama The Space Pass, costa 15,90 euro al mese e vale tutti i giorni per qualsiasi film in programma

Fonte: il Post Cultura

