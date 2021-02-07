L’arte di un’artista che in realtà è una rete neurale artificiale

Un’artista di nome Taylor ha messo all’asta le sue opere su Mirage Gallery. Tuttavia queste opere sono il frutto di una GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) e la stessa Taylor, o meglio la sua foto, è stata creata da una GAN.

Wagner James Au di New World Notes ha intervistato August Rosedale, che ha addestrato la rete neurale artificiale in questione su un dataset (collezione o insieme di dati) di decine di migliaia di dipinti d’arte astratta.

“The GAN works by having something called a discriminator whose job is to determine if an input image was from the original dataset or not. What this means is that the model that is training will create an image, and then feed it into the discriminator and see if it can convince the discriminator that the inputted image was from the original dataset. Over time, the model is able to create more convincing outputs that start to trick the discriminator.”

L’articolo considera anche che serviranno nuove norme (la proprietà intellettuale andrà alla persona che ha creato la rete neurale o agli autori delle immagini inserite nel dataset?) e le possibili conseguenze per gli artisti umani.

“One of the frightening differences between AI and human artists is that the AI artists can produce an infinite number of artworks. Each piece can be generated in under a second once the model has been trained. This will end up causing us to live in a world where the majority of art is created by AI and it will be more expensive to own a piece of art created by a human artist. No one fully can comprehend the changes that will happen in this world due to the increasing power of AI.”