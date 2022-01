Su Foreign Policy (o in alternativa qui) si può leggere un editoriale dello storico dell’economia Adam Tooze in cui si discutono le prospettive dell’Italia di Draghi.

In his former role, Draghi wielded the power of the central bank to calm the bond markets. Whether he is capable of using Rome’s available levers of political power to address the underlying problem of Italy’s inadequate growth is far less obvious.