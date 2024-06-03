Non di solo tè vivono gli inglesi

Un lungo articolo a firma Mattew Green ricco di illustrazioni e intitolato “Il mondo perduto delle coffeehouse di Londra” è stato pubblicato sulle pagine di The Public Domain Review per esplorare la storia e la cultura delle coffeehouse londinesi nei secoli XVII e XVIII.

In contrast to today’s rather mundane spawn of coffeehouse chains, the London of the 17th and 18th century was home to an eclectic and thriving coffee drinking scene. Matthew Green explores the halcyon days of the London coffeehouse, a haven for caffeine-fueled debate and innovation which helped to shape the modern world.

In quel periodo, queste coffeehouse erano luoghi di scambio di notizie, pettegolezzi, dove avvenivano dibattiti e i frequentatori vi si recavano anche in cerca di interazione e convivialità. La passione degli inglesi per il caffè iniziò nel 1652:

London’s coffee craze began in 1652 when Pasqua Rosée, the Greek servant of a coffee-loving British Levant merchant, opened London’s first coffeehouse (or rather, coffee shack) against the stone wall of St Michael’s churchyard in a labyrinth of alleys off Cornhill. Coffee was a smash hit; within a couple of years, Pasqua was selling over 600 dishes of coffee a day to the horror of the local tavern keepers. For anyone who’s ever tried seventeenth-century style coffee, this can come as something of a shock — unless, that is, you like your brew “black as hell, strong as death, sweet as love”, as an old Turkish proverb recommends, and shot through with grit.

Questo caffè non piaceva molto nemmeno ai contemporanei:

It’s not just that our tastebuds have grown more discerning accustomed as we are to silky-smooth Flat Whites; contemporaries found it disgusting too. One early sampler likened it to a “syrup of soot and the essence of old shoes” while others were reminded of oil, ink, soot, mud, damp and shit. Nonetheless, people loved how the “bitter Mohammedan gruel”, as The London Spy described it in 1701, kindled conversations, fired debates, sparked ideas and, as Pasqua himself pointed out in his handbill The Virtue of the Coffee Drink (1652), made one “fit for business” — his stall was a stone’s throw from that great entrepôt of international commerce, the Royal Exchange.

A questa prima caffetteria ne seguirono subito molte altre:

The meteoric success of Pasqua’s shack triggered a coffeehouse boom. By 1656, there was a second coffeehouse at the sign of the rainbow on Fleet Street; by 1663, 82 had sprung up within the crumbling Roman walls, and a cluster further west like Will’s in Covent Garden, a fashionable literary resort where Samuel Pepys found his old college chum John Dryden presiding over “very pleasant and witty discourse” in 1664 and wished he could stay longer — but he had to pick up his wife, who most certainly would not have been welcome.

Le donne rispettabili non frequentavano queste coffeehouse e protestarono contro la frequentazione di queste caffetterie da parte degli uomini con una Petizione delle donne contro il caffè:

In 1674, years of simmering resentment erupted into the volcano of fury that was the Women’s Petition Against Coffee. The fair sex lambasted the “Excessive use of that Newfangled, Abominable, Heathenish Liquor called COFFEE” which, as they saw it, had reduced their virile industrious men into effeminate, babbling, French layabouts. Retaliation was swift and acerbic in the form of the vulgar Men’s Answer to the Women’s Petition Against Coffee, which claimed it was “base adulterate wine” and “muddy ale” that made men impotent. Coffee, in fact, was the Viagra of the day, making “the erection more vigorous, the ejaculation more full, add[ing] a spiritual ascendency to the sperm”.

Carlo II cercò di silurarle con un proclama reale nel 1675, preoccupato per i dibattiti sociali e politici che si sviluppavano nelle coffeehouse, ma dovette rassegnarsi alla loro diffusione e riconoscere che ormai le caffetterie facevano parte della vita della città.