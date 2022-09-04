Notizie dal sistema solare e oltre – agosto 2022

Le principali notizie di agosto riassunte nei Rocket Report di ArsTechnica:
12.08 – SpaceX sees rideshare demand, Russia’s odd launch deal with Iran
19.08 – Europe wants a super-heavy lifter, Starship nets launch contract
26.08 – At long last the SLS is ready, Alpha gets a launch date
02.09 – Used Electron engine gets retested; Canadian spaceport is a go
… e nella video rubrica settimanale Space Bites di Fraser Cain:
06.08 Interstellar Meteorite Underwater // Shortest Day Ever // Earth’s Magnetosphere Collapse
13.08 JWST’s Science // Surgeon Robot for ISS // Booster 7 Test Fire
20.08 Largest JWST Image // First Private Interplanetary Mission // Space Bubbles VS Climate Change
27-08 ‘Panic!’ Around JWST // Exoplanet With CO2 // Weak Mars Astronauts
03.09 JWST Sees An Exoplanet // Another SLS Delay // Cosmology Crisis Continues
