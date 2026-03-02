Strange threadfellows: How the U.S. military shaped what we all wear

Un nuovo episodio del podcast Planet Money, di NPR.

From nuclear fission to GPS to the internet, it’s common knowledge that many of the most resource intensive technologies of the last century got their start as military R&D projects in government-funded labs. But as Avery Trufelman explains in her fashion history podcast, Articles of Interest, the influence of the US military is, in many ways, even more intimate than that, shaping much of the clothing we all wear everyday.