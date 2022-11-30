Strategic Airpower 101

L’inossidabile Bret Devereaux ci fa una rassegna storica del concetto di bombardamento strategico e di come è stato applicato nella storia, per finire con alcune riflessioni sulle diverse strategie e dottrine russe ed ucraine in atto.

Il “bombardamento strategico”, concetto sviluppato da Giulio Douhet e da altri dopo la Prima Guerra Mondiale, ha lo scopo di ottenere degli obiettivi strategici, come la vittoria in una guerra, tramite il solo utilizzo della forza aerea. L’idea è che i bombardieri, volando oltre le linea del fronte, possano causare così tanta distruzione da fiaccare l’animo del nemico, e spingerlo ad arrendersi. L’applicazione pratica di questo modo di combattere, nella Seconda Guerra Mondiale, si rivelò ben più complicata di quello che aveva previsto Douhet: i bombardieri erano vulnerabili ai radar e agli attacchi dei caccia, e l’accuratezza dei loro lanci era limitata. Anche la distruzione della capacità industriale del nemico si rivelò un obiettivo molto più aleatorio del previsto. Soprattutto, il morale della popolazione nemica non fu demoralizzato dai bombardamenti, che semmai aumentarono la sua voglia di resistere.

Deveraux fa considerazioni simili per le guerre successive condotte dagli Stati Uniti: in Corea come in Vietnam, in Iraq come in Serbia, i bombardamenti ottennero al massimo l’obiettivo di modificare marginalmente le decisioni della leadership nemica, ma non di ottenere la vittoria sul campo. La persistenza del concetto di bombardamento strategico è dovuta ad altri fattori, come il fatto che giustifichi l’esistenza di una forza aerea indipendente da quella navale e terrestre, o nel fatto che offra l’opportunità, emozionalmente gratificante, di “punire” il nemico (anche se questa “strategia emozionale” non porta a veri vantaggi militari).

Overall then, the promise of strategic airpower, that it could win wars entirely or primarily from the skies, turns out so far to have been largely a mirage; in about 80 years of testing the theory, strategic bombing has yet to produce a clear example where it worked as intended. Instead, strategic airpower must be one of the most thoroughly tested doctrines in modern warfare and it has failed nearly every test. In particular, Douhet’s supposition that strategic bombing of civilian centers could force a favorable end to a conflict without the need to occupy territory or engage in significant ground warfare appears to be entirely unsupportable. (…) By contrast, bombing can have some effect on industrial production, but only in wars where that production matters and is available to be bombed; at the same time the impact of that industrial bombing is also likely to be sharply reduced by enemy efforts to shield industrial capacity from bombing and at the same time to prioritize military production with what industrial capacity remains. Inducing full strategic paralysis has never been successfully demonstrated, although causing disorientation, making ground operations easier, by striking communications does seem to work: but of course that isn’t quite a strategic use of airpower anymore, since it is in support of ground operations (which then achieve the strategic objectives).

Questa porta Deveraux a escludere che gli attuali bombardamenti russi in Ucraina da soli cambino la situazione: è improbabile che rendano gli Ucraini più inclini ad arrendersi, e non possono influenzare la produzione industriale dei paesi NATO che armano l’esercito ucraino. Allo stesso tempo, rappresentano uno spreco di materiale bellico che non è disponibile al fronte.