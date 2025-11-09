The Octopus of Denial: Kurds, the Massacres of the Syriacs and Armenians, and the New Syria

Partendo dai massacri inter-etnici perpetrati recentemente in Siria, un lungo articolo su Daraj analizza quanto sia difficile fare riconciliare due comunità, che hanno una memoria storica completamente diversa.

Nel Rojava, molti Armeni e Assiri nutrono ancora un profondo risentimento verso i Curdi, per il loro ruolo nei genocidi che sterminarono le minoranze cristiane dell’Impero Ottomano, fra Otto e Novecento. Quei massacri (il Seyfo e il Medz Yeghern) sono ancora oggi centrali nell’autopercezione di Assiri e Armeni, che non ottennero mai né risarcimenti né riconoscimenti, e furono costretti ad abbandonare ogni sogno di poter costituire un’entità politica propria nella regione. Nello stesso tempo i Curdi hanno sempre continuato a rappresentarsi come vittime di potenze esterne, e non considerano così importanti quegli eventi: per loro, il rancore di Assiri e Armeni per avvenimenti di più di un secolo fa è irragionevole e frutto di razzismo.

Il paradosso è che le strategie usate dai Curdi per evitare di considerarsi nel ruolo di carnefici sono le stesse che sono adottate da Arabi, Turchi e Persiani quando si parla di persecuzione dei Curdi stessi. Si accusano le vittime di aver cominciato a combattere, si vedono quei massacri come una scelta obbligata, si enfatizza il ruolo dei membri del proprio gruppo che non hanno partecipato ai massacri (glissando su tutti quelli che invece l’hanno fatto), e si dà tutta la responsabilità alle autorità (ottomane o baathiste), viste come distinte dai loro sostenitori civili.

The Kurds possess a vast arsenal of arguments and tools that help them deny and ignore what happened—tools that, not coincidentally, mirror those employed by Arabs, Turks, and Persians against the Kurds themselves, in denying, ignoring, and erasing another great truth: the injustice and genocide that befell the Kurds and crushed them for an entire century, at the hands of Arab, Turkish, and Persian actors.

The Kurdish stance toward the “Assyrian/Syriac and Armenian genocide” and the sweeping accusations leveled against them are drawn entirely from the “lexicon of nationalist logic in denial,” wherein, in all situations, a nationalist group fearful for its present denies what it committed in the past. Turks and Arabs, for instance, believe that acknowledging the genocide against the Kurds on the basis of ethnic identity would inevitably lead to demands affecting current geography and politics, thereby diminishing what they consider their “share of the land” at a time when they are driven by competing aspirations to expand what is already in their possession. They are steeped in ideological narratives that tell them constantly: “What you have obtained is far less than what justice would grant you,” and that others have usurped what was rightfully theirs in terms of countries and territories.

(…) The author believes this mechanism will persist for a long time as a defining feature of intercommunal relations in Syria, and as the primary mode through which communities construct their narratives of modern history.